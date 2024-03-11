95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/11/2024…. Bon Jovi…. Slipknot…. The Warning….

Source: YouTube

Bon Jovi has a new docuseries in the works through streaming service Hulu. “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” will be a four-part, all-access series showcasing four decades of the band’s history in celebration of their self titled album that was released 40 years ago. The first episode will premier on Friday, April 26th.

It looks like Slipknot have found a new drummer to replace Jay Weinberg who was let go unexpectedly last year. Over the weekend, the band posted a photo of a broken drumstick with the caption “Rehearsal”. In the past, Slipknot have been pretty secretive when it comes to new members, so don’t expect to find out who it is anytime soon.

And finally, “The Warning” who are a band from from Mexico, consisting of three very talented sisters, have announced that they will be releasing a new full-length album this year. The L.P. titled ” Keep Me Fed” will be available for purchase on Friday June 28th.