95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 03/08/2024…. Tenacious D…. Anthrax…. KoRn….

Tenacious D recently uploaded a video to their social media that has gone viral, already accumulating over 3 million likes on Instagram alone. Jack Black and Kyle Gass who are the main force behind Tenacious D, posted a short clip of the two covering Britney Spears hit “Baby One More Time”.

It looks like we will be hearing some new material from Anthrax for the first time in 8 years sometime soon. Singer Joey Belladonna let fans know that the rest of the group have recorded all the music parts for the new album, and that he is in L.A. laying down the vocals to finish it up.

And finally, if you are a huge Korn fan and have the time or money to go to California this fall, you might want to check out this show. In celebration of their milestone 30th anniversary, the band will be playing a once-in-a-lifetime show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 5th. The one-night-only show will feature a bunch of opening acts, a few of them being Evanescence, Gojira, and Spiritbox.