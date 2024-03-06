95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/06/2024…. SLASH…. Gene Simmons…. Suicidal Tendencies….

Slash shared a teaser video letting fans know that this coming Friday he will be sharing details on his new solo album. According to G’N’R guitarist, the upcoming “blue-oriented” LP, will “definitely” come out in 2024, and include a guest appearance by Demi Lovato.

If you ever wanted to ask Gene Simmons a question, you might be able to do so tomorrow. The KISS bass player released a video the other day to announce that he will be taking part in a Facebook Live event tomorrow at 7pm Central Time. Simmons says he will be talking about all kinds of events, including his solo band, and that if you have a question, post it in the comments section and he will try to answer as many as he can.

Drummer Jay Weinberg who parted ways with Slipknot a few months back took to social media announcing that he has officially joined Suicidal Tendencies. In the post, he shared the caption “You Can’t Bring Me Down” referring to one of Suicidal’s hits from the 90’s.