95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 03/05/2024…. Halestorm/I Prevail…. Poison…. Blackberry Smoke….

Source: YouTube

Halestorm and I Prevail have announced a co-headlining tour this summer. Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King will be the supporting acts, with Lzzy Hale promising that it won’t be your typical summer tour. You can check the bands out when they make a stop at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park on Sunday July 21st.

If you are a fan of 80’s Glam band Poison and thought that they might have called it quits after their 2022 ‘Stadium Tour’ with ‘The Crue’ and ‘Def Leppard’, there is no need to worry. Frontman Bret Michaels announced that the original lineup will be back at it in 25′ doing an arena tour. It should be “Nothing But A Good Time!”

And finally, Southern Rockers Blackberry Smoke took to social media to announce the passing of their drummer Brit Turner. Turner who had been struggling from an aggressive form of brain cancer died on Sunday at the age of 57.