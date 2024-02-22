95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 02/22/2024…. Slayer…. Ministry…. T.S.O…..

Source: YouTube

Five years after playing their final show, Slayer is reuniting for a pair of festival gigs later this year. It will be the first time the band will be on stage together since November 2019, when they wrapped up their (alleged) farewell tour. So far Slayer have announced they will be headlining the ‘Louder Than Life’ festival in Kentucky and ‘Riot Fest’ in Chicago.

In a recent interview, Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen stated that after the release of the bands new album “HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES”, he will put out one more record, then call it quits. According to Jourgensen, he’s 65 years old and he feels like it is time to become an adult and mainly concentrate on film scores.

And finally, longtime Trans-Siberian Orchestra keyboardist Vitalij Kuprij passed away Tuesday at the age of 49. The Ukranian-born artist had played with TSO since 2009, taking part in 17 of the group’s holiday tours. No cause of death has yet been revealed.