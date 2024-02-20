95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 02/20/2024…. Volbeat…. Alex VanHalen…. Testament…..

Source: YouTube

It’s been a quick minute since we have heard anything new from Volbeat, but singer Michael Poulsen took to his social media the other day letting fans know that the band were currently in the studio working on their fourth song for a new album that will be released in 2025.

Alex VanHalen has pretty much fell off the face of the Earth ever since his brother Eddie passed away back in 2020, but the VH drummer is resurfacing with a new book that is scheduled to be released in October titled “Brothers”. The hardcover memoir is 384 pages, will come with a 720-minute audiobook and an ebook.

And finally, if you are a fan of legendary Bay Area thrasher’s Testament, they just performed a special set in Connecticut on Saturday focusing on the bands first two albums “The Legacy” and ” Practice What You Preach”.