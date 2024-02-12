95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 02/12/2024…. New Years Day…. Ozzy… Rock and Roll Hall of Fame….

Source: YouTube

New Years Day have a new album dropping on March 1st and the band have shared the title track of it that you can check out over at 95 WIIL Rock.com. titled “Half Black Heart”. Singer Ash Costello says it’s her anthem and that the concept behind the tune is that no one is perfect, and that there isn’t a person in the world that should pass judgement on anyone else.

Latest news from the Osbourne camp is that they are pretty ticked off at Kanye West for sampling a section of a 1983 version of the song “War Pigs” for one of the rappers album listening parties. The ‘Prince of Darkness’ took to social media explaining that West was refused permission to use the song because he is antisemitic and caused untold heartache to many. Ozzy also stated that he wants no association with the man and that Sharon is ready to take legal action.

And finally, two-thirds of the 15 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2024 are in. A few of the artists nominated are Ozzy, Foreigner, and Janes Addiction, with the Hall electors casting their final votes between now and April.