95 WIIL Rock Breakdown 01/17/2024…. Saving Abel…. Sheryl Crow/Tom Morello…. Bush….

Source: YouTube

Well, there seems to be some turmoil going on in the Saving Able camp between founding members Jared Weeks and Jason Null. Null issued a statement on the band’s Facebook account over the weekend letting fans know that due to unforeseen differences, the group have cut ties with Weeks. It doesn’t end there though, because shortly after that post, Weeks took the band’s X account (formally known as Twitter) to let fans know that he was blindsided by Null’s post, and that he owns half the brand and has no intention of leaving Saving Able.

Sheryl Crow has released a new single titled “Evolution” off her new upcoming album that features RATM’s Tom Morello on guitar. The song that focuses on the potential impacts of artificial intelligence can be heard over at 95 WIIL Rock.com.

And finally, Bush will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a North American Tour. “Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour” will hit 32 cities, one of them being Chicago, when they make a stop in Chicago on Wednesday, August 7th at Huntington Bank Pavilion. Opening up for Bush on the tour will be Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox.