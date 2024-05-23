95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 05/23/2024….The Black Keys… Alex Van Halen…. Shinedown….

Source: YouTube

The Black Keys did their debut performance of their new song “Beautiful People (Stay High)” on the season finale of ‘The Voice’ Tuesday night. The Black Keys will be hitting the road to support the band’s new album, “Ohio Players”, with them making a stop at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, November 7th.

Alex Van Halen is releasing a book about his life with his late brother, Eddie. The book titled “Brothers” has been described as a deeply personal book about their shared childhood, their rise to fame, and everything in-between, with the focus mainly being on the bond they had together. It’s scheduled to be released on October 22nd.

And finally, Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch was asked recently if the band was working on any new music to follow up 2022’s “Planet Zero. His response was that they have been working in the studio writing new music and the band is further along then he expected. So expect new Shinedown music by the end of the year or early next year.