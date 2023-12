The 12 Guitars of Axemas featured artist of the day for Wednesday December 13th is:

HALESTORM

Listen for a Halestorm song through 6 tonight. When the song starts be caller 10 at 800-223-9510 and you’ll qualify for a chance to win one of the 12 Guitars of Axemas.

This is what the Halestorm guitar looks like.

