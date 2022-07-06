4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Chains Over Razors – Behind These Eyes

The 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day comes from Chains Over Razors.
The name of the tune is Behind These Eyes.
What say you?
Puff or Pass?
Words from the band:
“Crossing paths in a recording studio talking about music, twin brothers Mikey V & Andy V along with vocalist, William Mullen, set to re-write the rules of heavy metal as a 3-piece by twisting arrangements, melodies, and grooves in ways thought to be impossible. Creating and defining the sound of Chains Over Razors.
This caught the attention of legendary rocker, Carmine Appice (Ozzy Osbourne, Vanilla Fudge, etc…), to executive produce the group’s latest self-titled album and guide their career to new heights. Edgy, twisted, and ruthless is how many describe the outfit. The album was mastered by Alan Douches (Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan, etc…) at West West Side Music. Acclaimed author & rock journalist, Michael Aronovitz, states “the band manages to push the envelope and throw away the rules for the Rock and Metal Genre”.
Chains Over Razors dropped their first single “Behind These Eyes” on February 25th and it quickly grabbed the #2 MOST ADDED spot on the Billboard (BDS) Mainstream Rock Indicator chart and the #1 MOST ADDED spot on the Foundations chart!”