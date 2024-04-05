Source: YouTube

420 HIT OF THE DAY : Five Finger Death Punch F/ DMX “This is The Way”

82% PUFF PUFF

Five Finger Death Punch is honored to present ’This Is The Way’ Featuring DMX

AFTERLIFE : DELUXE EDITION OUT NOW – https://5fdp.ffm.to/afterlifedeluxe

The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road. We have always viewed DMX as “the metalhead of hip-hop’ because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style.

Today this is more than just a song; it’s a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX’s memory.