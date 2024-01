Source: YouTube

4-20 HIT OF THE DAY : HED P.E. ” Waiting ”

55% PUFF PUFF PUFF

Southern California’s G-Punk veterans, (Hed) P.E. released their latest single, “Waiting,” on all major music platforms through Suburban Noize Records. In this track, (Hed) P.E. boldly returns to their Nu Metal roots, delivering thunderous riffs and unforgettable hooks that are a throwback to earlier records such as Blackout and Broke.