Rock Report 10/13/2020

Ozzy Osbourne has been battling health issue after health issue for the past couple of years. However, according to a recent interview with Sharon Osbourne it looks like the Prince of Darkness may finally be getting back out on the road, in 2022. Sharon said in a recent interview “Ozzy’s tour has been rebooked, the British tour, he’ll be back in 2022.” —MORE DETAILS—
Pearl Jam has released a new song. The new tune is called Get It Back and it is available via digital outlets now. —SOURCE ARTICLE— —GET IT BACK—
Green Day are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Insomniac with a vinyl reissue of the 1995 album that gave us Geek Stink Breath, Brain Stew, and Jaded. It will be a double LP with a remaster of the original album along with rare and previously unreleased tracks. The reissue is set to ship in March of 2021 and you can pre-order it now via Green Day’s web store. —FULL STORY—
