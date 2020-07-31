Rock Report 07/31/20

On the heels of their 5th number one song on the mainstream rock charts with Death By Rock And Roll, The Pretty Reckless have achieved platinum certification for the first time ever. Their single, Heaven Knows got to platinum status by selling 1 million copies since it came out in 2014. —FULL STORY—
Sully Erna is preparing to do a livestream event titled Life from The Living room next Thursday on his YouTube page. The livestream will feature performances from Godsmack, Aaron Lewis, Brent Smith and Zach Myers, and more. Money raised during the event will go to Erna’s mental health charity organization The Scars Foundation. —DETAILS—
The plan was for a major tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of All The Right Reasons, but because of covid-19 Nickelback had to go to the backup plan. Due out October 2nd will be the 15th anniversary edition of the album and will include bonus tracks, the original album remastered, and live recordings. —FULL ARTICLE—
Corey Taylor just released two songs from his forthcoming new solo album titled CMFT, which is due out on October 2nd. This marks his first time releasing music as a solo artist and in a recent interview Taylor admitted “There’s nobody for me to hide behind! It’s easy to take risks when you have the benefit of a well-established name — and by that, I mean the bands that I’ve been in for 20 years.” —ALL THE TERRIFYING TRUTHS—