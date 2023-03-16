3/16/23 Kip Winger… Motley Crue… Brian May

Kip Winger, front man for Winger, appears to still be pissed off at Metallica’s Lars Ulrich for his past teasing of the vocalist and would like an apology. At one point in time, the band’s reputation ended up taking a major hit due to Ulrich’s past actions, Winger said, “To me, it’s not funny to slag off a fellow musician.” For those who may not know: At one point during the music video for Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Ulrich is seen throwing darts at a picture of Winger.

In a recent interview with drumming icon Carmine Appice, it appears there may have been some tension going on between Mick Mars and the rest of Motley Crue. Appice revealed that, per Mars, he was not happy on the Stadium Tour last year. Mars was upset that so much of the band’s performances were, allegedly, on tape using backing tracks, and he felt that it should have been live.

Guitarist for Queen, Brian May was officially knighted by King Charles on Tuesday. May was awarded the honor for his services to music and charity and says he is pretty happy that his royal journey will end up with a sword on his shoulder.