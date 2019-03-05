10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

25 years ago almost to the day (March 1st was the actual day). Nirvana played their last show. It was in an airplane hanger in Munich Germany. Kurt had bronchitis and had been told by his doctors earlier in the tour that he needed to rest. He chose to play on. Click here to hear the last song Kurt ever sang live!

The acoustics in the hangar were bad. It only had room for a little over 3000 people and less than a month later Cobain would be dead. If you’d like to see the first few songs performed at that show in Germany 3-1-94 click HERE! The whole sound recording HERE!

The three songs for the rock block tonight are Lake Of Fire, The Man Who Sold The World (from MTV Unplugged), and Heart-Shaped Box.