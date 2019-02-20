Three great songs, one great artist!

The 10 o’clock rock block tonight comes from a place of not knowing. I was wondering what Gemini Syndrome was up to so, I googled them. I found interviews from August 2018. I checked their social media, nothing since Christmas. I consulted the stars and discovered nothing. Even went so far as to get my fortune told but the cookie only said “You will find great wealth soon”, not very helpful.

Anyway, decided I’d listen to three in a row from them tonight being, Stardust, Sorry Not Sorry, and Remember We Die.