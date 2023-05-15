05/15/23 Jelly Roll…. Nita Strauss…. Green Day….

Jelly Roll performed at the American Country Awards last Thursday, and was able to scratch off an item on his bucket list. Ahead of the show he made a plea to Country legend Garth Brooks, saying that if he could meet his idol, it would mean the world to him. Jelly’s dream came true and there is a clip on line showing Jelly Roll picking Garth up off the ground as he is hugging him.

Nita Strauss has her second solo album coming out and it features some well known guest musicians. A few of the guests lending their voice are David Draiman, Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale, Dorothy, and Lilith Czar. The album titled ‘The Call of the Void’ is set to hit shelves on July 7th.

And finally, a local English band called Borderline Toxic got a big surprise covering Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’ in a dive bar this past weekend. Little did they know that Billie Joe Armstrong was actually in the pub and as they started to play the hit song , he made his way to the stage lend his vocals, shocking the band, as well as the crowd.