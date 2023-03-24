03/24/23 Kiss… Michael Anthony… Steel Panther

Kiss have confirmed that a biopic about the bands first four years will be approaching soon on Netflix. The movie will be called ‘Shout It Out’ and is set to be released in 2024.

Ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony was asked if he had any plans on playing with anyone else once Sammy Haggar retires. Come to find out, he has a side project in the works with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X and Aerosmith’s touring drummer John Douglas.

And finally, on one of Steel Panther’s recent tour stops, front man Michael Starr and N’Sync’s Joey Fatone had a super raunchy sing off, trying to outdo each other with super sexual lyrics. You can look up the video on You Tube.