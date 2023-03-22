03/22/23 Mudvayne…. Bret Michaels…. Jane’s Addiction

Kickstarting their first headlining tour in over fourteen years, Mudvayne announced ‘The Psychotherapy Sessions’ . Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on July 20 in West Palm Beach, making stops across the U.S. including the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL. on August 5th. Mudvayne will be joined by a number of supporting acts, including Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in eight years, along with Gwar, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies.

Bret Michaels is putting the finishing touches on his new inspirational book titled ‘Bet On Yourself: Don’t Crash & Burn….Crash & Learn’, tentatively set for a fall 2023 release. The book will serve as a motivational, inspirational and entrepreneurial guide where Bret will take readers on a journey, highlighting lessons, pulling from highs and lows of his own life in an effort to realize the unbroken fighting spirit in all of us.

Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction recently spoke about the new material he and his bandmates have been working on in recent months. He said that he is having one of the most exciting times in his life writing new songs for an upcoming album. Jane’s Addiction debuted a new song called ‘True Love’ during the band’s March 5 concert in Bakersfield, California.