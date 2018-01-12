It’s A Gas: Of Mice & Men Shares Cover Of Pink Floyd’s “Money”

Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

Of Mice & Men has shared a cover of the Pink Floyd 1973 classic “Money,” which will appear on the metalcore band’s forthcoming album, Defy.

The cover stays true to the original’s melody and like the original, it even has a cash register sound effect at the beginning. But since this is an Of Mice & Men track, those effects soon give way to riffs upon riffs. You can download the cover now via digital outlets.

Defy, which also features the previously released singles “Unbreakable” and “Back to Me,” will be released January 19. Of Mice & Men launches a North American headlining tour in support of the album January 31 in Berkeley, California.

