FLOTD is Amy from Bartlett By Emily Jacobs | Apr 2, 2018 @ 8:11 AM Amy from Bartlett, age 30! Occupation? Respiratory therapist Relationship status? Single! Hobbies? Concerts, reading, cooking and just being outdoors Favorite band? Shinedown and Stone Sour RELATED CONTENT 420 Hit of the Day – Letters From The Fire – Comfort You New music from Hellyeah?? HELLYEAH! Korn’s Jonathan Davis Releases New Solo Song, “Everyone” 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – Breaking Benjamin Cure 1 Million Kids Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Monday 04/02/18