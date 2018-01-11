MOTORHEAD legend Edward Allan Clarke has died at the age of 67.

Guitarist Fast Eddie, the last remaining member of Motorhead, passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday after a battle with pneumonia. The news was announced on the band’s Facebook page.
He was the only surviving member of the group – which also included Lemmy and Phil Taylor.
Eddie, born in Twickenham, London, in October 1950, was also known for his work with Fastway.
All of us at Fastway HQ are absolutely heartbroken to have to post this – we have lost a legend.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed.
RIP Fast Eddie pic.twitter.com/d1itpOG0xG
— Fastway (@FastwayOfficial) January 11, 2018