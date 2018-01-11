MOTORHEAD legend Edward Allan Clarke has died at the age of 67.

Guitarist Fast Eddie, the last remaining member of Motorhead, passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday after a battle with pneumonia.  The news was announced on the band’s Facebook page.

He was the only surviving member of the group – which also included Lemmy and Phil Taylor.

Eddie, born in Twickenham, London, in October 1950, was also known for his work with Fastway.

Comments