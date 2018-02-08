Crash. Boom. Bang.

Have you seen this video yet? This is the full version of that massive pile-up along I-35 in Iowa last week. A good reminder to slow the F down when conditions warrant. Here’s more about the fallout from this freeway fiasco from the USA Today;

…involving 50 to 70 cars, buses and semi-trucks on Interstate 35 that killed one person and injured at least five others. The crash in central Iowa killed Dana Easter, 53, of Independence, Mo., authorities said. Easter was driving a bus when five vehicles collided with each other, causing several injuries. Traffic was backed up on the highway so far that Story County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Thomas said he could not see from one end of the pileup to the other

