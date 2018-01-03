Breaking Benjamin Shares Teaser For Upcoming Single, “Red Cold River”

Credit: Nicole Napier

Breaking Benjamin has shared a teaser for their upcoming new single, “Red Cold River.” The 35-second clip, posted to the band’s Instagram, offers a preview of the track’s dark and moody guitar riff, paired with equally dark and moody visuals.

You’ll be able to hear “Red Cold River” in its entirety when it arrives this Friday, January 5. The track is the first single from Breaking Benjamin’s forthcoming new album Ember, the follow-up to their 2015 comeback effort Dark Before Dawn.

A week after “Red Cold River” premieres, Breaking Benjamin will hit the road on a U.S. tour opening for Avenged Sevenfold, which begins January 12 in Nashville.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.