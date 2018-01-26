Avenged Sevenfold Skipping Grammys Because Best Rock Song Category Won’t Be Televised

Credit: Jeff Forney

Avenged Sevenfold might win their first ever Grammy this Sunday, but they won’t be at the ceremony to see if it happens. Why? The category in which they’re nominated, Best Rock Song, won’t be televised.

Responding to a fan asking how they band feels about the Grammy nom, frontman M. Shadows tweeted that he’s “honored,” before adding: “Unfortunately [the Grammys] have taken Best Rock Song off the telecast this year so we won’t be attending. Maybe next time.”

A December interview with Billboard said that Avenged Sevenfold was planning to attend the January 28 ceremony in New York City, so this sounds like a recent decision. In that same interview, Shadows noted that he was excited to be nominated in a rock category instead of the metal one, which the Grammys also don’t televise.

“When you’re in a metal category it’s not televised and it doesn’t move the needle forward for metal artists, and I wish they had more respect for the genre,” Shadows said. “So we’re actually really excited to be in the rock category.”

Avenged Sevenfold is nominated for their song “The Stage,” the title track from their latest album. The other Best Rock Song nominees this year are Foo Fighters‘ “Run,” Metallica‘s “Atlas, Rise!,” K.Flay‘s “Blood in the Cut,” and Nothing More‘s “Go to War.”

As for the categories that will be televised, the Grammys air this Sunday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS live from NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

