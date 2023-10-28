WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 10/28/23
October 28, 2023 1:10PM CDT
6AM
Ask Us Anything Do Boogers Smell
Mikes Nose Picker Song
7AM
House Shopping
Sex At The Funeral Home
Food Addiction
Stolen Porta Potties
8AM
Airplane Toilet Mishap
OPT Mark Musk
Leah Finishes Fast
Dutch Sperm Donor
9AM
Two Girls One Toilet
The Next Is Coming
Quinns Butt Teeth
Topless Tom And Tim
