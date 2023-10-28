WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 10/28/23

6AM

Ask Us Anything Do Boogers Smell

Mikes Nose Picker Song

7AM

House Shopping

Sex At The Funeral Home

Food Addiction

Stolen Porta Potties

8AM

Airplane Toilet Mishap

OPT Mark Musk

Leah Finishes Fast

Dutch Sperm Donor

9AM

Two Girls One Toilet

The Next Is Coming

Quinns Butt Teeth

Topless Tom And Tim

