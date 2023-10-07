WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 10/07/23

6AM

Macys Mess

Cats And Fire Trucks

Toms Fire Alarms

7AM

Where Do You Hide A Gernade

Nipple Talk Part 1

Nipple Talk Part 2

Leah Says Gang Something

8AM

Worst Airline

Horses On Bicycles

Poetry With Leah

My Name Is Earlville

9AM

EZ Jet Mile High Club

Manhattan Skyline

Hair Pulling 101

Spittin Yahtzee

Hear the podcast HERE (tbd)

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE