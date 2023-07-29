WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 07/29/23
July 29, 2023 8:12AM CDT
WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 07/29/23
6AM
Getting Tim Laid
Rockys Adrian Was A Girl
Transgender Lorens Penis
Frontier Diverted
7AM
World Toe Wrestling Championship
Bank Of God
Elwoods Badet
8AM
Wedding Crashing With Kaden
Internet Repair Man
CFG Dong Enclosure Calls
9AM
Sphincter
SSSU Fake Costco IDs
How To Say Mobile
Hear the podcast HERE (tbd)
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.
Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE.