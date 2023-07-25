WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 07/22/23 “Leah’s Favorite Things”
July 25, 2023 8:31AM CDT
WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 07/22/23 "Leah's Favorite Things"
6AM
Muckbang
Grand Canyon University
Toms Manageable penis
7AM
Exploding Fridge
Seed
Edmund Fitz Leah
8AM
Peanut Butter No Hands
Leah’s Incest Bush
Leah Likes Porn
9AM
Meteorite Not Hot
Dad Rule Wrap It Up
Metric Sex Talk
Hear the podcast HERE
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.
Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE.