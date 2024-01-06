95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 01/06/24

January 6, 2024 9:56AM CST
WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW

6AM
Airport Llamas
Wood Eye TLC
Nerds Brain
New Voice Guy

7AM
Rigamarole
Leahs Limp Biscuit Poster

8AM
Sassafras Way
OPT Bears Christmas
Leah Can’t Say Gifts
Dry Humping With Tom’s Man

9AM
Average Wee Wee Size
Jola or Predator
Tom Sings Moist Christmas
Sugar Smacks Pee

