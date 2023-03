Watch St Paddy’s Day LIVE from Mickey Finn’s

WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW – 18TH ANNUAL ST PATRICKS PARTY LIVE FROM MICKEY FINNS! Watch all the fun LIVE:

WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW – BROADCASTING LIVE 7 to 10am

SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCE BY EMILY…YES THAT EMILY!! And EDDIE too!!!

FREE 95 WIIL ROCK…THEE SHAMROCK STATION T-SHIRTS FOR THE FIRST 95 PEOPLE

TRY SOME OF MICKEY FINNS – “TOM’S IRISH GOODBYE” BEER – A PORTION OF EVERY TOM’S IRISH GOODBYE GOES TO ST BALDRICK’S.

FREE IRISH BREAKFAST (WHILE IT LASTS)

SPECIAL ALL-DAY IRISH MENU

FRIDAY MORNING, MARCH 17TH – DOORS OPEN AT 7am

MICKEY FINN’S – MILWAUKEE AVE IN LIBERTYVILLE

THANKS to AMME PROMOTIONS