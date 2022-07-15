TONIGHT – Rockin’ The Chain – Blarney Gras Weekend!

Keep the weekend rockin’ with us on the chain at Blarney Island!
Come out for a good time with Tom Kief of the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show!
It’s Blarney Gras Weekend!
Beer, boats, bands and beads!
This is one of the premiere events at Blarney Island and is not to be missed!
$5 Fridays are back again this year!
$5 Miller Lite Aluminum Pints, $5 food specials and other $5 drink specials as well.
Live music with Modern Day Romeos take the stage at 8pm.!
Tom will have your chance to score some WIIL ROCK swag and you could even win tickets to:
Wisconsin State Fair, going on August 4th through the 14th at State Fair Park in Milwaukee
Take the shuttle from Port Of Blarney:
See you on Island Time.