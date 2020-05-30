Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind
This Saturday morning (05/30/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:
6AM
Weed It RIP Double Rainbow Guy
Interview Rob Bella Cain COVID19 pt 1
7AM
Interview Rob Bella Cain COVID19 pt 2
Mike Tyson Comeback
8AM
Moon Pee
SCOTUS Toilet Flush
SSSU Topless Garage Cleaner
9AM
Surgery T Rex
Sex With A Llama Saves World
No Pants At Dunkin
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/