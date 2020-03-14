      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Mar 14, 2020 @ 8:30am

This Saturday morning (03/14/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Hitler Shoes
AWAF Titos Sanitizer
Tampon Talk Diva Cup

7AM
Eddie Rap Monday 030920
Beyoncé Arrested
Tix Tue Fill In Blank Poop

8AM
Tiny Guys Dating App
Max Draws Mom
Eddies Vagina Tattoo

9AM
Jim Peterik Mall Song
OPT Drug Dealer Call
Max Says For Pancakes

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts