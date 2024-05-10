95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 05/10/2024…. Ghost…. KORN…. Offspring…..

Source: YouTube

Ghost have a new movie coming out in theaters worldwide on June 20th and the 22nd titled “Rite Here, Rite Now”, and fans can finally can get a taste of what to expect. The band released the first official trailer for the flick which shows just what goes into the making of a Ghost concert. Check it out over at 95 WIIL Rock.com.

Korn and Adidas have announced a second collaboration that will be available May 15th via kornwebstore.com, and in select Adidas stores. Round two will include a green sequined track top and matching pants, along with long sleeve t-shirts, socks, and hats.

And finally, be expecting a new album from Offspring sometime soon. According to singer Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles, their eleventh studio album is complete, mastered, and ready to go.