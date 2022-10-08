95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

Tix Sales End Monday for Dinner & Comedy Show!

October 8, 2022
10TH Annual Sweetest Day Dinner & Comedy Show!

Saturday night, October 15th

Bring your SWEETHEART or WHOMEVER to The 10th Annual 95 WIIL ROCK Sweetest Day Dinner & Comedy Show featuring comedian Larry Reeb!

You will both be laughing and having a great time by the time it’s over!

We’re planning a delicious buffet dinner and between comedian Larry comedy. Our MC Tom Kief from the WIIL ROCK Morning Show will be there to get things started!

Book a room for the special WIIL ROCK (Alpha Media) rate of $119 and stick around for the after party with Keith Magnine acoustic!

EVENT TICKETS

HOTEL RESERVATIONS

Double Tree by Hilton Libertyville

510 IL 83
Mundelein, IL 60060 United States

