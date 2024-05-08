Three Lock Box Key 2 Clues with Reasons
Here are the clues for Three Lock Box Key 2 and the reasons behind them:
4/29/24 Monday
730 Creeping Westward – Earth’s magnetic pole is creeping westward
1230 Squishy interior – Again…Earth fact
530 Not Round – Key was under a paver rock, was not round
4/30/24 Tuesday
730 Breaking the scale – Earth is getting heavier
1230 Joe Diffie – “Welcome to Earth, third rock from the Sun” by Joe Diffie
530 Mostly water – Lake County has more water than land. Key is in LC
5/1/24 Wednesday
7:30 – Not Jen’s – Not born in IL
12:30 – Not Elwood’s – him either
5:30 – Not Tom’s – or him
5/2/24 Thursday
7:30 – It is Leah’s… – born and raised on the IL side
12:30 – And Wayne’s – also from IL
5:30 – And also Eddie Vedder’s – As is Eddie
5/3/24 Friday
730 – Leave no stone unturned- Key is under a rock
1230 – Caught between a rock and a hard place – Its on the ground
530 – Too much weed – The field is overtaken with weeds
Text Clue
Y – The intersection to go to the Legion Fields off of 21 is a Y
5/6/24 Monday
730 – 5 MPH – Speed Limit at the baseball field
1230 – 847 – Lake County Area Code
530 – 1928 – The year Gurnee was founded
5/7/24 Tuesday
7:30 – Closed – This field is not open
12:30 – No Pets allowed – There’s a sign that says no pets
5:30 – 3 – The field where it was at