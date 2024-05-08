Three Lock Box Key 2 Clues with Reasons

Here are the clues for Three Lock Box Key 2 and the reasons behind them:

4/29/24 Monday

730 Creeping Westward – Earth’s magnetic pole is creeping westward

1230 Squishy interior – Again…Earth fact

530 Not Round – Key was under a paver rock, was not round

4/30/24 Tuesday

730 Breaking the scale – Earth is getting heavier

1230 Joe Diffie – “Welcome to Earth, third rock from the Sun” by Joe Diffie

530 Mostly water – Lake County has more water than land. Key is in LC

5/1/24 Wednesday

7:30 – Not Jen’s – Not born in IL

12:30 – Not Elwood’s – him either

5:30 – Not Tom’s – or him

5/2/24 Thursday

7:30 – It is Leah’s… – born and raised on the IL side

12:30 – And Wayne’s – also from IL

5:30 – And also Eddie Vedder’s – As is Eddie

5/3/24 Friday

730 – Leave no stone unturned- Key is under a rock

1230 – Caught between a rock and a hard place – Its on the ground

530 – Too much weed – The field is overtaken with weeds

Text Clue

Y – The intersection to go to the Legion Fields off of 21 is a Y

5/6/24 Monday

730 – 5 MPH – Speed Limit at the baseball field

1230 – 847 – Lake County Area Code

530 – 1928 – The year Gurnee was founded

5/7/24 Tuesday

7:30 – Closed – This field is not open

12:30 – No Pets allowed – There’s a sign that says no pets

5:30 – 3 – The field where it was at