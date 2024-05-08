95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 05/09/2024…. OZZY/Billy Morrison…. Josey Scott…. Steve Albini….

Source: YouTube

Ozzy and Billy Idol’s longtime guitar player Billy Morrison have gotten together for a new internet TV show titled “The Madhouse Chronicles”. The shows consist of “The Ozzman” and Billy sitting back, while they react to crazy internet clips, along with talking about topics dealing with aliens, drugs, conspiracies, and rock ‘n’ roll.

Original Saliva singer Josey Scott is having some issues with his former bandmates over the use of the groups name. Scott who has been out on the road performing under names like ‘Josey Scott’s Saliva’ or ‘Josey Scott – The Original Voice of Saliva’, was recently interviewed and stated that he hopes that one day he can just go back to performing under the name Saliva, but legal battles are getting in the way.

And finally, legendary rock producer Steve Albini passed away yesterday in Chicago following a heart attack. Albini who was best known for his work with Nirvana, the Pixies, and the Breeders was 61.