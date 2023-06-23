The Offspring, Dolly Parton and Sevendust 6-23-23

The Offspring have launched a brand new podcast called, “Time To Relax With The Offspring.” You can check it out on the band’s You Tube channel, as it will bring friends into their studio to talk music, touring, life and all kinds of other stuff.

Dolly Parton is breaking new ground this week with her latest single “Bygones.” The song which features Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx and John 5, just debuted at #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock Song’s chart.

And finally, Sevendust just released a video for their new single ‘Holy Water’ from their newest release ‘Truth Killer.’ You can check out Sevendust opening up for Alter Bridge at the Rave/Eagles Ballroom on Saturday, August 26th.