Surprise! Listen to two new Nine Inch Nails instrumental albums
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Here’s a welcome surprise: new Nine Inch Nails music!
Trent Reznor‘s band has released a pair of instrumental albums, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. Both collections, which span a total of 23 tracks, are available now for free download via NIN.com.
“Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad,” Reznor and band mate Atticus Ross say in a statement. “With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.
“Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay,” they add. “Ghosts VI: Locusts…well, you’ll figure it out.”
NIN previously released Ghosts I-IV in 2008. It includes the song “34 Ghosts IV,” which was famously sampled on the viral Lil Nas X mega-hit, “Old Town Road.”
The most recent Nine Inch Nails release is 2018’s Bad Witch, though Reznor and Ross also created and released the soundtrack to HBO’s hit miniseries Watchmen late last year.
