Go
Roadtrips
Concerts
Hometown Update
Ride Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Riders Group
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Jeep Group
Watch
#Studioeast
#TomTube
This One Time on Band Cam
Jox!
Tom & Stino
Tom Kief
Stino
John Perry
Wilson
Wayne
Corso
C.J.
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
Win Stuff
FDOTD
Tens of Listeners
WIIL Rock Shop
StudioEast A-Z
Home
Contact Us
Rock Report
4:20 Hit of the Day
Playlist
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Listen To Us
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
95 WIIL ROCK
Go
Roadtrips
Concerts
Hometown Update
Ride Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Riders Group
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Jeep Group
Watch
#Studioeast
#TomTube
This One Time on Band Cam
Jox!
Tom & Stino
Tom Kief
Stino
John Perry
Wilson
Wayne
Corso
C.J.
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
Win Stuff
FDOTD
Tens of Listeners
WIIL Rock Shop
StudioEast A-Z
Home
Contact Us
Rock Report
4:20 Hit of the Day
View Playlist History
/
4:20 Hit of the Day
Wilson
Smile Empty Soul – Songbird
October 10, 2022 3:00PM CDT
Share
Songbird is the 4:20 Hit of the Day from Smile Empty Soul.
What say you?
Puff or Pass?
Recent Posts
Get your tix NOW for our Dinner & Comedy Show!
6 hours ago
Smile Empty Soul – Songbird
7 hours ago
Rock Report 10/10/22 – Metallica, Dave Mustaine, and The Cure!
13 hours ago
You Might Also Like
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Comedy/Food/Music! Get your tix NOW!
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Play Flip Cup in PARADISE! Cabin Fever Getaway 2023... LAST CALL!
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
MARIJA live from the aftermath of Ian.