Ship Us ANYTHING!!!

Mar 28, 2022 @ 9:02am

What do ya got?  Send it to the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show… … … and we will talk about it on the air.

Today we got Dew Code Red and Arizona shirts from Joey from Arizona:

***NOTE: Stino is looking for DIET Dew Code Red… If you find it get her some… PLEASE!!!

Other things to ship us:

*A product sample from your business.

* A goofy gift that you got… and don’t want.

*Something that isn’t good enough to keep… but you can’t bring yourself to throw away.

*A gift for us.

*Something weird from a yard sale… or something that didn’t sell at your sale.

*Any crazy item that you think needs to be talked about on the air.

*ANYTHING!

Include as much or as little of an explanation of the item and why you are sending it as you want.  Include your e-mail & phone number if you want to talk with us on the air about the item…. or don’t… It is up to you.

Send It To:

95 WIIL ROCK
Attn: Tom Kief
6170 W. Grand Ave
Suite 111
Gurnee, IL 60031

