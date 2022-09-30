Rock Report 9/30/22 – Iron Maiden, Muse, Evanescence, and Ozzy !

BMG has announced the release of a commemorative triple black vinyl album in honor of the 40th anniversary of IRON MAIDEN’s seminal third album, “The Number Of The Beast”, which was to become the record which catapulted the band to international stardom. Included in the new vinyl package is “Beast Over Hammersmith” — available now officially for the very first time on vinyl — featuring the live concert from March 1982’s now-legendary Hammersmith Odeon London show from the “Beast On The Road” world tour.

Muse will bring their “Will of the People Tour” to stateside fans when the fanciful English rock band visits venues in the U.S. and Canada for a North American tour in early 2023. Evanescence will provide support.Will of the People is the title of Muse’s latest album. The futuristically anthemic rockers’ ninth studio effort, it emerged last month