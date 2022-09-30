Rock Report 9/30/22 – Iron Maiden, Muse, Evanescence, and Ozzy !
BMG has announced the release of a commemorative triple black vinyl album in honor of the 40th anniversary of IRON MAIDEN’s seminal third album, “The Number Of The Beast”, which was to become the record which catapulted the band to international stardom. Included in the new vinyl package is “Beast Over Hammersmith” — available now officially for the very first time on vinyl — featuring the live concert from March 1982’s now-legendary Hammersmith Odeon London show from the “Beast On The Road” world tour.
A signature Ozzy Osbourne hamburger cooked up by Grim ‘Em All, the rockin’ Southern California metal-themed burger joint, is coming soon. It’s to commemorate the release of Patient Number 9, Osbourne’s latest solo album. The album emerged earlier this month. To introduce the burger, a 25-foot inflatable Ozzy that’s traveled the world to promote Patient Number 9 will be on display at the restaurant on Oct. 1st.