Rock Report 9-28-21

Tool were set to play Eugene, Oregon last year just as the pandemic hit, so they’re picking up right where they left off with the show at the Matthew Knight Arena serving as the tour kickoff on Jan. 10.
“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”
Poison singer Bret Michaels is one of rock’s true road warriors, but, like everyone else, he had a prolonged period offstage amid the ongoing pandemic. Easing back into touring life, he has performed a handful of shows in 2021, one of the more recent ones being a curious Sept. 25 gig inside the lobby of the Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando, Florida.
The performance inside an ordinary hotel lobby was part of the Hard Rock Hotel’s ‘Velvet Sessions’ series, which is billed as “Orlando’s only rock ‘n’ roll cocktail party and one all-inclusive ticket gives you a selection of complimentary themed cocktails, finger food and access to an concert with a world-renowned musician,” per the hotel’s website.
Shinedown bassist Eric Bass has tested positive for COVID-19, the second member of the band to do so this year, and the group has issued a statement vowing to carry on with their shows as scheduled, albeit as a three-piece, until he is able to rejoin them.
Now, Bass has contracted COVID-19, but the tour routing will remain unaffected, as was the case nearly two months ago, with two shows on deck as a trio while Josh Sturm, husband of singer Lacey Sturm, will soon be joining them as Bass’ temporary replacement.