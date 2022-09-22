Rock Report 9/22/22 – Motley Crue, Queensryche, & Marilyn Manson !

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have packed houses for years, but in 2022 the veteran bands experienced the biggest selling tours of their respective careers. According to Billboard, the “Stadium Tour” sold 1.3 million tickets this summer, earning a whopping $173.5 million. The tour also featured support from Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Classless Act, playing to stadium-sized audiences.

Former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geof f Tate will embark on a U.S. tour in December. The 17-date trek will kick off on December 1 in Cleveland, Ohio and conclude on December 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah. On Dec. 4th he will be in St. Charles, IL at the Arcada Theatre.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent L.A. District Attorney their case on the sexual abuse investigation of Marilyn Manson. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), the prosecutors deemed that more evidence is needed before they can consider criminal charges. Accusations of sexual assault and domestic violence have been made against Manson by various women.