Rock Report 8/16/22

Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha injured himself earlier this summer during a performance, and has been performing from a chair ever since as a result. This apparently wasn’t just an ankle sprain or something of the likes though, the singer reportedly tore his Achilles tendon. De la Rocha sustained the injury during the second night of Rage’s highly-anticipated reunion tour with Run the Jewels. Though he’s still been putting on a powerful performance from a seat, the band had to cancel their European tour last week, as they were advised that traveling overseas would risk the singer’s ability to make a complete recovery.

This fall, Five Finger Death Punch will embark on a co-headlining tour with country rocker Brantley Gilbert and special guest Cory Marks. It’s the first time this tour’s co-headliners will link up since 2019, when the two artists covered “Blue on Black,” which also featured Queen guitarist Brian May and the song’s originator, Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The song benefitted The Gary Sinise Foundation, which aids first responders, and was a massive hit worldwide. DISTURBED frontman David Draiman says that Florida’s lack of state income tax and the state’s quality of schools were factors in his family’s recent decision to relocate to Miami. The 49-year-old singer, who has been married to Lena Draiman since 2011 and with whom he shares an eight-year-old son, addressed his move from Hawaii to the Sunshine State while answering questions from a fan on Twitter.