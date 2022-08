Rock Report 8/16/22

This fall, Five Finger Death Punch will embark on a co-headlining tour with country rocker Brantley Gilbert and special guest Cory Marks. It’s the first time this tour’s co-headliners will link up since 2019, when the two artists covered “Blue on Black,” which also featured Queen guitarist Brian May and the song’s originator, Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The song benefitted The Gary Sinise Foundation, which aids first responders, and was a massive hit worldwide.

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman says that Florida’s lack of state income tax and the state’s quality of schools were factors in his family’s recent decision to relocate to Miami. The 49-year-old singer, who has been married to Lena Draiman since 2011 and with whom he shares an eight-year-old son, addressed his move from Hawaii to the Sunshine State while answering questions from a fan on Twitter.