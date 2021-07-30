Rock Report 7/30/2021

ZZ Top icon Dusty Hill has died at age 72. According to bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, Hill passed away in his Houston, Texas, home.
Last week, Dusty Hill was forced to drop off a tour due to hip issues. It’s not known whether this in any way contributed to Hill’s death.
Bon Jovi bandleader Jon Bon Jovi will have a rest area on New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway dedicated to him. It’s part of a showcase of local N.J. talent harnessed by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority in conjunction with the New Jersey Hall of Fame.
The Bon Jovi vocalist will join other big Jersey-related music names, such as the late singers Whitney Houston and Frank Sinatra, in having a parkway service stop rechristened in their honor. Icons such as Connie Chung and James Gandolfini will also receive the rest area treatment, among others, as North Jersey’s The Record reported on Tuesday (July 27) after it was announced.
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes