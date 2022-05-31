Rock Report 5/31/22

The rumors are true. With talk circulating on Star Wars Day (May the 4th) that Flea would appear in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, those rumors have now come to fruition. [SPOILERS AHEAD] The first two episodes of the series have made their way to Disney+ and the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist appears as a bounty hunter named Vect Nakru. His character appears not to be the nicest of fellows, sent on a mission to abduct a young Princess Leia.
Bring Me the Horizon’s festival in Malta is underway and while the performance lineup is rather star-studded, it’s a DJ set that brought out the best in the crowd, who began a circle pit in a pool while a BMTH song was playing through a PA system. If that doesn’t fill you with summer vibes, we don’t know what will.
The Malta Weekender festival is a four-day event that features Bring Me the Horizon, Bullet For My Valentine, Beartooth, While She Sleeps, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, Nova Twins, Malevolence, Static Dress and DeathByRomy and a total of 10 DJ sets as well to mix things up.
The death of All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert surprised many in 2018, and nearly four years later the case has not been closed. Not long after the death, the toxicology report stated that the musician had drowned, but police were treating the death as “suspicious.” Now, in her first interview since Herbert’s death, the musician’s wife Beth has stated publicly, “‘I absolutely did not kill my husband.”
Within the interview, the guitarist’s widow states that she’s been targeted since Oli’s death with police trying to “railroad” her into a confession. She adds that her religious beliefs were even used against her, claiming, ‘The police department tried to get an arrest warrant based on witchcraft, saying I was casting black spells on him and slipping him drugs.”
As for the night of Herbert’s death, Beth recalls that the guitarist had been feeling sick that day. They had stood in the yard together, and she says, “He was out of it. I had to lead him back to the house several times that evening.” Beth says they went inside around 9PM, adding, ‘I asked him if he wanted to go to bed and he said, “No, I just want to sit here and listen to the wind blowing through the trees,” The last thing he said before I went up to bed was, ‘Thank you, I love you.”’
Later that night, she was woken by some bumping that occurred downstairs, and when she got up the next morning, he wasn’t there. He was reported missing in the afternoon, and later discovered in the water just shortly down from the house.
Within the investigation of Herbert’s death, it was revealed that in July 2018 the musician had made a complaint that a woman in the area near the pond had pushed him into the water.
Beth told The Daily Mail that they had been involved in a strange account with a woman named Penelope who had showed up one night as the couple were searching for one of their dogs near the pond. Though neither Beth nor Oli claimed to have known her, they accepted her help to search for the animals. But according to Beth, at one point Penelope pushed Oli into the water and then ran off. They reported the incident to the police, but the mystery woman was never seen again
“They (police) thought maybe she had something to do with his death, but they can’t find her,” says Beth, who later added, “Police accused me of being Penelope and pushing him. But I was like – how can I split myself in two?”
Beth also goes into detail about the relationship with a Hartford auto dealership employee Wendy Skrivner, who notarized the will that Herbert had signed about a week before his death.
Beth claimed that Wendy had slept with her husband, then got so upset when he broke it off that she called to apologize to Beth and they then started to have a friendship. But as the police investigation into Herbert’s death continued, the two had a falling out. Wendy told The Daily Mail that she had never slept with Herbert, and denied flirting with the musician as Beth had suggested in her interview.